Who's Playing

No. 14 Duke @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Duke 10-2; Wake Forest 8-4

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are 1-13 against the #14 Duke Blue Devils since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Wake Forest and the Blue Devils will face off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Wake Forest has to be aching after a bruising 81-57 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Saturday. One thing holding Wake Forest back was the mediocre play of forward Andrew Carr, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, everything went Duke's way against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks last week as they made off with an 82-55 victory. The top scorers for the Blue Devils were guard Tyrese Proctor (15 points), forward Dariq Whitehead (15 points), and center Kyle Filipowski (14 points).

The Demon Deacons are expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Duke's win lifted them to 10-2 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. We'll see if Duke can repeat their recent success or if Wake Forest bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 8-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Duke have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Wake Forest.