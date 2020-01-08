How to watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida State @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Florida State 13-2; Wake Forest 8-5
What to Know
The #10 Florida State Seminoles' road trip will continue as they head to Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
FSU greeted the new year with a 78-65 win over the Louisville Cardinals. FSU relied on the efforts of G Trent Forrest, who had 20 points and five assists, and G M.J. Walker, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, sneaking past 69-65. The over/under? 134. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 13-2 and the Demon Deacons to 8-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and Wake clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Series History
Florida State have won four out of their last five games against Wake Forest.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Florida State 65 vs. Wake Forest 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Florida State 88 vs. Wake Forest 66
- Jan 31, 2018 - Wake Forest 76 vs. Florida State 72
- Dec 28, 2016 - Florida State 88 vs. Wake Forest 72
- Feb 06, 2016 - Florida State 91 vs. Wake Forest 71
Watch This Game Live
-
