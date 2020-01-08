How to watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Florida State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Florida State 13-2; Wake Forest 8-5

What to Know

The #10 Florida State Seminoles' road trip will continue as they head to Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

FSU greeted the new year with a 78-65 win over the Louisville Cardinals. FSU relied on the efforts of G Trent Forrest, who had 20 points and five assists, and G M.J. Walker, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have finally found some success away from home. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, sneaking past 69-65. The over/under? 134. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 13-2 and the Demon Deacons to 8-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Seminoles and Wake clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Series History

Florida State have won four out of their last five games against Wake Forest.