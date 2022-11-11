Who's Playing

Georgia @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Georgia 1-0; Wake Forest 1-0

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Georgia Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Demon Deacons have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Wake Forest didn't have too much trouble with the Fairfield Stags at home on Monday as they won 71-59. Wake Forest got double-digit scores from four players: Daivien Williamson (14), Cameron Hildreth (14), Andrew Carr (14), and Bobi Klintman (11).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UGA and the Western Carolina Catamounts on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as UGA wrapped it up with a 68-55 win at home. UGA's Kario Oquendo filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points along with three blocks.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.