Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Wake Forest

Current Records: North Carolina 15-8; Wake Forest 15-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are heading back home. The Demon Deacons and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest has some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Wake Forest strolled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 81-64. Wake Forest's guard Damari Monsanto looked sharp as he shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 28 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, UNC was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 63-57 to the Duke Blue Devils. Forward Pete Nance had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he played for 30 minutes but put up just two points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 15-9 while North Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 15-8. If Wake Forest want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Tar Heels' forward Leaky Black, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, and forward Armando Bacot, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won seven out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.