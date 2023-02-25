Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Notre Dame 10-18; Wake Forest 17-11

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Wake Forest and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Demon Deacons received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 90-74 to the NC State Wolfpack. The top scorer for Wake Forest was guard Tyree Appleby (19 points).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Notre Dame as they fell 63-59 to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. Guard Cormac Ryan (14 points) and guard Trey Wertz (13 points) were the top scorers for Notre Dame.

Wake Forest is now 17-11 while the Fighting Irish sit at 10-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Demon Deacons are 44th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Notre Dame have won seven out of their last 11 games against Wake Forest.