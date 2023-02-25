Who's Playing
Notre Dame @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Notre Dame 10-18; Wake Forest 17-11
What to Know
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Wake Forest and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The Demon Deacons received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 90-74 to the NC State Wolfpack. The top scorer for Wake Forest was guard Tyree Appleby (19 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Notre Dame as they fell 63-59 to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. Guard Cormac Ryan (14 points) and guard Trey Wertz (13 points) were the top scorers for Notre Dame.
Wake Forest is now 17-11 while the Fighting Irish sit at 10-18. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Demon Deacons are 44th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. Notre Dame has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 38th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Notre Dame have won seven out of their last 11 games against Wake Forest.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Wake Forest 81 vs. Notre Dame 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Wake Forest 79 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 09, 2021 - Notre Dame 80 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Feb 02, 2021 - Notre Dame 79 vs. Wake Forest 58
- Feb 29, 2020 - Wake Forest 84 vs. Notre Dame 73
- Jan 29, 2020 - Notre Dame 90 vs. Wake Forest 80
- Feb 19, 2019 - Wake Forest 75 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Feb 24, 2018 - Notre Dame 76 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Feb 07, 2017 - Notre Dame 88 vs. Wake Forest 81
- Feb 24, 2016 - Notre Dame 69 vs. Wake Forest 58
- Jan 31, 2016 - Notre Dame 85 vs. Wake Forest 62