Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-1; Wake Forest 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Utah Valley Wolverines will be on the road. They will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Utah Valley came out on top in a nail-biter against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks this past Saturday, sneaking past 73-69.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest was able to grind out a solid victory over the Georgia Bulldogs this past Friday, winning 81-71. The Demon Deacons relied on the efforts of guard Tyree Appleby, who had 22 points and six assists along with six rebounds, and guard Daivien Williamson, who had 24 points.

Utah Valley have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

Their wins bumped Utah Valley to 2-1 and Wake Forest to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.