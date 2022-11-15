Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Utah Valley 2-1; Wake Forest 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Utah Valley Wolverines will be on the road. They will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

This past Saturday, the Wolverines narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 73-69. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Northern Arizona made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest bagged an 81-71 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs this past Friday. The Demon Deacons' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Tyree Appleby, who had 22 points and six assists along with six rebounds, and guard Daivien Williamson, who had 24 points.

Their wins bumped Utah Valley to 2-1 and Wake Forest to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.