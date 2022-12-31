Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-2; Wake Forest 9-4

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Tech Hokies at noon ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Demon Deacons were expected to lose against the Duke Blue Devils last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for Wake Forest in an 81-70 win over Duke. Five players on Wake Forest scored in the double digits: guard Tyree Appleby (18), guard Cameron Hildreth (16), guard Damari Monsanto (13), forward Andrew Carr (10), and forward Matthew Marsh (10).

Meanwhile, it looks like Virginia Tech must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last Wednesday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-65 to the Boston College Eagles. One thing holding the Hokies back was the mediocre play of guard Darius Maddox, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 40 minutes on the court.

Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 9-4 while Virginia Tech's defeat dropped them down to 11-2. We'll see if the Demon Deacons can repeat their recent success or if Virginia Tech bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia Tech have won eight out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.