How to watch Wake Forest vs. Xavier: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Xavier basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 23 Xavier @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Xavier 9-1; Wake Forest 5-5
What to Know
The #23 Xavier Musketeers have been homebodies their last three games, but they are heading out on Saturday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will meet up at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Musketeers are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Wake is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.
Xavier was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, winning 73-66. F Naji Marshall took over for the Musketeers, finishing with 31 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to eight boards and five steals.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Wake prevailed over the NC State Wolfpack 91-82 on Saturday. Wake got a solid performance out of G Brandon Childress, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Childress' performance made up for a slower contest against the Penn State Nittany Lions last Wednesday. Childress' points were the most he has had all year.
Xavier is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the win while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
Xavier's win lifted them to 9-1 while Wake Forest's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. We'll see if the Musketeers can repeat their recent success or if the Demon Deacons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Musketeers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Xavier have won both of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last five years.
- Dec 17, 2016 - Xavier 69 vs. Wake Forest 65
- Dec 22, 2015 - Xavier 78 vs. Wake Forest 70
-
