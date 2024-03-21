Who's Playing

Drake Bulldogs @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Drake 25-6, Wash. State 23-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Drake Bulldogs and the Wash. State Cougars are set to clash at 10:05 p.m. ET on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha in a Missouri Valley postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Drake will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Drake entered their tilt with Indiana State with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. The Bulldogs snuck past the Sycamores with a 84-80 win last Sunday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.9% better than the opposition, as Drake's was.

Drake got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Tucker DeVries out in front who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Darnell Brodie was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wash. State last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 58-52 to the Buffaloes. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wash. State has scored all season.

The Bulldogs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 28-6 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-9.

Odds

Drake is a slight 1-point favorite against Wash. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.