Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: LMU 8-5, Wash. State 11-3

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wash. State is heading back home. They and the LMU Lions will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.5 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Wash. State strolled past Portland with points to spare, taking the game 89-73.

Wash. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ethan Price, who went 8 for 11 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. LeJuan Watts was another key player, earning 14 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Wash. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Portland only racked up 15.

Meanwhile, LMU unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. The game between them and San Fran. wasn't particularly close, with LMU falling 70-55. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Lions in their matchups with the Dons: they've now lost five in a row.

Jevon Porter put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 22 points.

Wash. State has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for LMU, their loss dropped their record down to 8-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's matchup: Wash. State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like LMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Wash. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Wash. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150 points.

