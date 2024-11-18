Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: N. Colorado 3-1, Wash. State 3-1

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The N. Colorado Bears are taking a road trip to face off against the Wash. State Cougars at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bears in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Thursday, N. Colorado was able to grind out a solid victory over S. Dak. State, taking the game 78-69. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

Even though they won, N. Colorado struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as S. Dak. State pulled down 17.

Meanwhile, Wash. State's undefeated season came to an end after three games on Friday. They fell 76-66 to Iowa. The loss was the Cougars' first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Nate Calmese, who went 12 for 22 en route to 27 points plus three steals. He is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Wash. State was Isaiah Watts' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

N. Colorado's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for Wash. State, their loss was their first of the season and also makes their record 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 88.5 points per game. However, it's not like Wash. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Colorado was pulverized by Wash. State 82-56 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. Can N. Colorado avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Wash. State is a big 11.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

Series History

Wash. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.