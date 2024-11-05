Halftime Report

A win for Wash. State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 46-38 lead against Portland State.

If Wash. State keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Portland State will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ Wash. State Cougars

Current Records: Portland State 0-0, Wash. State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Wash. State Cougars. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Portland State smashed the glass last season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wash. State struggles in that department as they averaged 37.7.

Looking back to last season, Portland State finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, Wash. State had a stellar season and finished 23-8.

Portland State is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Portland State came up short against Wash. State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 71-61. Can Portland State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wash. State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Wash. State has won all of the games they've played against Portland State in the last 9 years.