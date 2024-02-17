Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: California 10-15, Washington 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the California Golden Bears are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Washington's and the Cardinal's contest on Thursday was close at halftime, but the Huskies turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. Everything went the Huskies' way against the Cardinal as the Huskies made off with a 85-65 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Washington.

Washington can attribute much of their success to Koren Johnson, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 4 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Johnson has scored all season. Keion Brooks Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.8% worse than the opposition, a fact California found out the hard way on Thursday. They suffered a grim 84-65 defeat to the Cougars. California has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, California saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rodney Brown Jr., who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Jaylon Tyson, who scored 18 points along with two steals.

The Huskies' win bumped their record up to 14-11. As for the Golden Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 10-15.

Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against the Golden Bears in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 77-75. Will Washington repeat their success, or do the Golden Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against California.