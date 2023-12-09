Who's Playing

Gonzaga Bulldogs @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Gonzaga 7-1, Washington 5-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Gonzaga is 6-0 against Washington since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Gonzaga Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Huskies at 11:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Gonzaga waltzed into Tuesday's matchup with four straight wins but they left with five. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Golden Lions 111-71 at home. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 170-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Gonzaga's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Braden Huff led the charge by scoring 19 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. Graham Ike was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21% better than the opposition, a fact Washington proved on Tuesday. They put the hurt on the Bobcats with a sharp 85-61 victory. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Franck Kepnang, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Anthony Holland, who scored 11 points.

The Bulldogs' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 100.3 points per game. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

Gonzaga and Washington pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Gonzaga is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gonzaga have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Gonzaga is a 4.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Washington in the last 8 years.