Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-11, Washington 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Peacock

What to Know

The N.J. Tech Highlanders will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Washington Huskies at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Highlanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

N.J. Tech is likely headed into the game with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Wagner last Saturday. N.J. Tech took a 50-43 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wagner. The matchup marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N.J. Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 79-70 to Seattle.

Washington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, and Tyler Harris, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Less helpful for Washington was Mekhi Mason's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

N.J. Tech's loss dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.