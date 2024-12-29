Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-11, Washington 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Highlanders fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Washington Huskies at 3:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Highlanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

N.J. Tech is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 120.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 50-43 to Wagner two weeks ago. The match marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, N.J. Tech struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Washington last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 79-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Seattle.

Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, and Tyler Harris, who went 7 for 10 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. Mekhi Mason, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-8 from downtown.

N.J. Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 2-11. As for Washington, their loss dropped their record down to 8-4.

Odds

Washington is a big 23-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

