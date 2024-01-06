Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Oregon State 9-5, Washington 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Washington Huskies and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Alaska Airlines Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Ducks by a score of 76-74. Washington didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Wilhelm Breidenbach, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 86 points the game before, Oregon State faltered in their match on Thursday. They fell 65-58 to the Cougars. Oregon State has struggled against Washington State recently, as their game on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, Oregon State had strong showings from KC Ibekwe, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and Jordan Pope, who scored 20 points.

Oregon State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Huskies' loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6. As for the Beavers, they bumped their record down to 9-5 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking forward to Saturday, Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Washington beat Oregon State 61-47 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does Washington have another victory up their sleeve, or will Oregon State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a big 12.5-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.