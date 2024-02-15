Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Stanford 12-11, Washington 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Stanford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Stanford proved on Saturday. They blew past the Trojans, posting a 99-68 victory at home. The oddsmakers were on Stanford's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Maxime Raynaud was the offensive standout of the game as he almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 20 or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrej Stojakovic, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

Oregon State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Washington proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Beavers by a score of 67-55.

Washington can attribute much of their success to Keion Brooks Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. Brooks Jr. didn't help Washington's cause all that much against the Ducks on Thursday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Sahvir Wheeler, who scored 15 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

The Cardinal now have a winning record of 12-11. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 13-11.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Stanford just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Washington struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Stanford is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Washington is a 4-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

Stanford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.