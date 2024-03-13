Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: USC 14-17, Washington 17-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

USC has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Washington Huskies are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in a Pac-12 postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

We saw a pretty high 162.5-over/under line set for USC's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against the Wildcats by a score of 78-65 on Saturday.

USC's success was spearheaded by the efforts of DJ Rodman, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds, and Kobe Johnson, who scored 19 points along with six steals. Another player making a difference was Isaiah Collier, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

Washington State typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Washington proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-68 victory over the Cougars.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington to victory, but perhaps none more so than Keion Brooks Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Brooks Jr. has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Koren Johnson, who scored 23 points.

The Trojans have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-17 record this season. As for the Huskies, their victory bumped their record up to 17-14.

USC was able to grind out a solid victory over Washington in their previous matchup last Saturday, winning 82-75. Will USC repeat their success, or does Washington have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

USC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.