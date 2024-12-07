Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: USC 5-4, Washington 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

After three games on the road, Washington is heading back home. They and the USC Trojans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UCLA just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bruins.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Harris, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Santa Clara last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Wilhelm Breidenbach, who had nine points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 68-60 to Oregon.

Like USC, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Chibuzo Agbo led the charge by earning 18 points plus five rebounds. Agbo's performance made up for a slower matchup against Saint Mary's last Thursday.

Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-2. As for USC, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Washington has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for USC, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1. Given Washington's sizable advantage in that area, USC will need to find a way to close that gap.

Washington came up short against USC in their previous meeting back in March, falling 80-74. Will Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Washington is a 5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

USC has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.