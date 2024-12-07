Who's Playing
USC Trojans @ Washington Huskies
Current Records: USC 5-4, Washington 6-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $17.68
What to Know
After three games on the road, Washington is heading back home. They and the USC Trojans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming contest.
Washington is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering UCLA just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bruins.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tyler Harris, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Santa Clara last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Wilhelm Breidenbach, who had nine points plus two steals.
Meanwhile, USC's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 68-60 to Oregon.
Like USC, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Chibuzo Agbo led the charge by earning 18 points plus five rebounds. Agbo's performance made up for a slower matchup against Saint Mary's last Thursday.
Washington's defeat dropped their record down to 6-2. As for USC, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Washington has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for USC, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1. Given Washington's sizable advantage in that area, USC will need to find a way to close that gap.
Washington came up short against USC in their previous meeting back in March, falling 80-74. Will Washington have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Washington is a 5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 140.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
USC has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Mar 13, 2024 - USC 80 vs. Washington 74
- Mar 02, 2024 - USC 82 vs. Washington 75
- Feb 04, 2023 - USC 80 vs. Washington 74
- Dec 30, 2022 - USC 80 vs. Washington 67
- Mar 10, 2022 - USC 65 vs. Washington 61
- Feb 17, 2022 - USC 79 vs. Washington 69
- Feb 11, 2021 - USC 69 vs. Washington 54
- Jan 14, 2021 - USC 95 vs. Washington 68
- Feb 13, 2020 - USC 62 vs. Washington 56
- Jan 05, 2020 - Washington 72 vs. USC 40