Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Washington Huskies

Current Records: Washington State 15-6, Washington 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Washington will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

Last Saturday, everything went the Huskies' way against the Utes as the Huskies made off with a 98-73 win. The oddsmakers were on Washington's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Washington got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keion Brooks Jr. out in front who scored 27 points. Brooks Jr. has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Moses Wood, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cougars beat the Buffaloes 78-69 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Washington State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Isaac Jones, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Wells, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

The Huskies' victory bumped their record up to 12-9. As for the Cougars, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Washington hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Washington came up short against the Cougars in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, falling 93-84. Thankfully for Washington, TJ Bamba (who scored 36 points) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Washington State is a slight 1-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.