Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Eastern Washington 0-4, Washington State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

What to Know

The Eastern Washington Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Washington State Cougars at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Eastern Washington might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers last Friday.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Eastern Washington and Stanford didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Eagles as they lost 95-70 to the Cardinal. Eastern Washington got off to an early lead (up 12 with 16:17 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, Eastern Washington saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ethan Price, who scored 19 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Washington State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 21 points or more this season. They claimed a resounding 93-53 victory over the Trailblazers at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Washington State.

Washington State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Andrej Jakimovski led the charge by scoring 20 points along with 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Myles Rice, who scored 18 points.

The last time the Eagles won on the road was back on November 12th. Having now lost four straight away games, they've bumped their record down to 0-4. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Eastern Washington will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 13.5-point underdog. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Washington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Washington State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Washington State and Eastern Washington both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.