Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Grambling 2-6, Washington State 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.16

What to Know

Washington State will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Grambling Tigers, where tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up six turnovers on Wednesday.

Washington State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 21 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Highlanders 86-49 at home. The over/under was set at 135 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Washington State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaylen Wells led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Isaac Jones, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, Grambling's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Flyers on the road and fell 76-46. Grambling was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the loss, Grambling had strong showings from Mikale Stevenson, who scored 10 points along with 3 steals, and Terrence Lewis, who scored 8 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Cougars pushed their record up to 7-1 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.2 points per game. As for the Tigers, they have fallen quite a ways from their 22-8 record last season and are now at 2-6.

As mentioned, Washington State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Washington State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Grambling struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Washington State is a big 22-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.