Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Idaho 0-0, Washington State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars will host the Idaho Vandals to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 11:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum.

A deciding factor in this game could be field goal percentage, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Idaho finished last season ranked 35th in the nation in field goal percentage, having averaged 46.6% per game. Washington State, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 296th at 42.7%.

Looking back to last season, Idaho struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 10-21 record. On the other hand, Washington State assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 16-15.

Idaho must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 21-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 13-15-1 record against the spread.

Idaho was pulverized by Washington State 109-61 when the teams last played back in November of 2021. Can Idaho avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington State is a big 21-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Idaho.