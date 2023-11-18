Who's Playing

Current Records: Miss. State 3-0, Washington State 2-0

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Miss. State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will face off against the Washington State Cougars at 12:00 p.m. ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Miss. State proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Lions, posting a 81-54 victory at home.

Miss. State can attribute much of their success to Jimmy Bell Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Panthers at home last Friday as they won 83-65. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Washington State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Oscar Cluff, who scored 17 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Isaac Jones was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Cougars, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Looking ahead, Miss. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miss. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 44.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miss. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Washington State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

