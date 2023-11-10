Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Prairie View 1-1, Washington State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers will head out on the road to face off against the Washington State Cougars at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Prairie View might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Panthers came up short against the Redhawks and fell 71-60.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Washington State was far and away the favorite against Idaho. Everything went the Cougars' way against the Vandals on Monday as the Cougars made off with a 84-59 win. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.8% better than the opposition, as Washington State did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Washington State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Andrej Jakimovski, who earned 21 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaac Jones, who earned 13 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Redhawks' victory bumped their season record to 1-0 while the Panthers' loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

Prairie View is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-18 record against the spread.

Prairie View beat Washington State 70-59 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Prairie View since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Washington State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Washington State and Prairie View both have 1 win in their last 2 games.