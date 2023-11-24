Who's Playing

Utah Tech Trailblazers @ Washington State Cougars

Current Records: Utah Tech 2-2, Washington State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Washington State is heading back home. They will take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, everything went the Cougars' way against the Rams as the Cougars made off with a 78-57 win.

Among those leading the charge was Isaac Jones, who scored 21 points along with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Kymany Houinsou was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazers beat the Storm 81-69 on Saturday.

The Cougars' victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Trailblazers, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Washington State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Utah Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.