Who's Playing

California @ Washington State

Regular Season Records: California 3-28; Washington State 16-15

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Washington State Cougars are set to clash at 5:30 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. The Golden Bears haven't won a matchup against Washington State since Feb. 19 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday.

California was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-66 to the Oregon State Beavers. Guard Joel Brown put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points.

Meanwhile, Washington State beat the Washington Huskies 93-84 last week. Washington State can attribute much of their success to guard TJ Bamba, who had 36 points.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: California is eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. The Cougars have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 22nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 14-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington State have won ten out of their last 15 games against California.