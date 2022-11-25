Who's Playing

Detroit @ Washington State

Current Records: Detroit 3-3; Washington State 2-2

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will face off against the Washington State Cougars on the road at 4 p.m. ET Friday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Detroit can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They made easy work of the Charlotte 49ers on Wednesday and carried off a 70-49 win.

As for the Cougars, they have more to be thankful for after their game against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Monday. Everything went Washington State's way against Eastern Washington as they made off with an 82-56 victory. Washington State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Jabe Mullins led the charge as he shot 8-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and seven boards. Mullins had some trouble finding his footing against the Prairie View A&M Panthers last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Mullins' points were the most he has had all year.

Detroit have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Titans, who are 3-2 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 3-3 and the Cougars to 2-2. With both Detroit and Washington State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Friday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 11-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.