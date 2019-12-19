How to watch Washington State vs. Florida A&M: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Washington State

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-8; Washington State 6-4

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Florida A&M Rattlers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. Washington State is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Florida A&M is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

The Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the California Riverside Highlanders on Sunday as they won 70-56. Four players on Washington State scored in the double digits: F CJ Elleby (20), F Jeff Pollard (16), F Aljaz Kunc (13), and G Isaac Bonton (12).

Meanwhile, Florida A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 66-60 to the Portland Pilots. G Kamron Reaves just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Washington State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington State's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Florida A&M's loss dropped them down to 0-8. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if the Rattlers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.