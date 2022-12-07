Who's Playing

Northern Kentucky @ Washington State

Current Records: Northern Kentucky 5-4; Washington State 3-4

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Northern Kentucky Norse at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Cougars are out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

It was close but no cigar for Washington State as they fell 67-65 to the Utah Utes on Sunday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Washington State had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Justin Powell had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 39 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.

Speaking of close games: NKU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 60-56 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials this past Saturday.

This next game looks promising for Washington State, who are favored by a full 12 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Washington State is now 3-4 while the Norse sit at 5-4. NKU is 3-1 after wins this year, and the Cougars are 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 12-point favorite against the Norse, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.