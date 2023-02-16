Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Washington State

Current Records: Oregon State 10-16; Washington State 11-15

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars won both of their matches against the Oregon State Beavers last season (103-97 and 71-67) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Washington State and Oregon State will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Cougars beat the Washington Huskies 56-51 on Saturday. Washington State relied on the efforts of guard TJ Bamba, who had 20 points along with seven boards, and forward Mouhamed Gueye, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds. Gueye's performance made up for a slower matchup against the UCLA Bruins last week.

Meanwhile, Oregon State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 61-58 victory over the USC Trojans on Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Oregon State was forward Glenn Taylor Jr., who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The wins brought Washington State up to 11-15 and the Beavers to 10-16. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington State has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Oregon State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 354th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon State have won six out of their last 11 games against Washington State.