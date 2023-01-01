Who's Playing

USC @ Washington State

Current Records: USC 11-3; Washington State 5-9

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars are 0-12 against the USC Trojans since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Washington State and USC will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3 p.m. ET at Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum. The Trojans should still be riding high after a victory, while Washington State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Washington State was just a bucket short of a win this past Friday and fell 67-66 to the UCLA Bruins. Despite the loss, Washington State had strong showings from forward Mouhamed Gueye, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 18 boards, and forward DJ Rodman, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Gueye has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, USC wrapped up 2022 with an 80-67 victory over the Washington Huskies. Among those leading the charge for the Trojans was guard Boogie Ellis, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cougars are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Washington State, who are 6-7 against the spread.

Washington State is now 5-9 while USC sits at 11-3. USC is 9-1 after wins this season, and Washington State is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum -- Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Washington State in the last nine years.