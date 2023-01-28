Who's Playing
Arizona @ Washington
Current Records: Arizona 18-3; Washington 13-9
What to Know
The Washington Huskies are 3-11 against the #6 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Washington and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, Washington narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Arizona State Sun Devils 69-66. Washington got double-digit scores from four players: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (22), guard Noah Williams (18), guard Cole Bajema (11), and guard Keyon Menifield (10).
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the Washington State Cougars 63-58 on Thursday. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Huskies to 13-9 and the Wildcats to 18-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Arizona clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Arizona 70 vs. Washington 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Arizona 92 vs. Washington 68
- Jan 03, 2022 - Arizona 95 vs. Washington 79
- Feb 27, 2021 - Arizona 75 vs. Washington 74
- Dec 31, 2020 - Arizona 80 vs. Washington 53
- Mar 11, 2020 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 70
- Mar 07, 2020 - Washington 69 vs. Arizona 63
- Jan 30, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Washington 72
- Feb 07, 2019 - Washington 67 vs. Arizona 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 78 vs. Arizona 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Arizona 76 vs. Washington 68
- Jan 29, 2017 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 66
- Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 72
- Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Washington 67