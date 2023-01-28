Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona 18-3; Washington 13-9

What to Know

The Washington Huskies are 3-11 against the #6 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Washington and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Washington narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Arizona State Sun Devils 69-66. Washington got double-digit scores from four players: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (22), guard Noah Williams (18), guard Cole Bajema (11), and guard Keyon Menifield (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the Washington State Cougars 63-58 on Thursday. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 13-9 and the Wildcats to 18-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Arizona clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.