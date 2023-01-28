Who's Playing

Arizona @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona 18-3; Washington 13-9

What to Know

The Washington Huskies are 3-11 against the #6 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Washington and the Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, Washington narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Arizona State Sun Devils 69-66. Washington got double-digit scores from four players: forward Keion Brooks Jr. (22), guard Noah Williams (18), guard Cole Bajema (11), and guard Keyon Menifield (10).

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arizona beat the Washington State Cougars 63-58 on Thursday. Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis did his thing and posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tubelis has had at least ten rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 13-9 and the Wildcats to 18-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Arizona clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • TV: FOX
Series History

Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Washington.

  • Jan 05, 2023 - Arizona 70 vs. Washington 67
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Arizona 92 vs. Washington 68
  • Jan 03, 2022 - Arizona 95 vs. Washington 79
  • Feb 27, 2021 - Arizona 75 vs. Washington 74
  • Dec 31, 2020 - Arizona 80 vs. Washington 53
  • Mar 11, 2020 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 70
  • Mar 07, 2020 - Washington 69 vs. Arizona 63
  • Jan 30, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Washington 72
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Washington 67 vs. Arizona 60
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Washington 78 vs. Arizona 75
  • Feb 18, 2017 - Arizona 76 vs. Washington 68
  • Jan 29, 2017 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 66
  • Feb 06, 2016 - Arizona 77 vs. Washington 72
  • Jan 14, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Washington 67