How to watch Washington vs. Arizona State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona State 12-8; Washington 12-10

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are staying on the road tonight to face off against the Washington Huskies at 10:30 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

ASU needed just a quick three to secure the win on Wednesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-65 to the Washington State Cougars. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but ASU had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Remy Martin had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting and five turnovers.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 75-72 to the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday. Four players on the Huskies scored in the double digits: forward RaeQuan Battle (14), guard Nahziah Carter (13), forward Hameir Wright (12), and forward Jaden McDaniels (12).

ASU is now 12-8 while Washington sits at 12-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU rank 27th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.6 on average. But Washington is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the third most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.5. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 5-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Washington and Arizona State both have three wins in their last six games.