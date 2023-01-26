Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Washington

Current Records: Arizona State 15-5; Washington 12-9

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. ASU and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Sun Devils came up short against the USC Trojans on Saturday, falling 77-69. Arizona State's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Warren Washington, who had 21 points in addition to eight boards.

Meanwhile, a win for Washington just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 86-61 walloping at the Utah Utes' hands. One thing holding the Huskies back was the mediocre play of guard Keyon Menifield, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, ASU is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take ASU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses put ASU at 15-5 and Washington at 12-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sun Devils come into the contest boasting the 16th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.3. But the Huskies are even better: they enter the matchup with six blocked shots per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Sun Devils are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Washington.