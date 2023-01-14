Who's Playing

California @ Washington

Current Records: California 3-14; Washington 10-8

What to Know

The Washington Huskies won both of their matches against the California Golden Bears last season (64-55 and 84-61) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Washington and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while California will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Washington strolled past the Stanford Cardinal with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 86-69. Washington's center Braxton Meah looked sharp as he had 21 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears ended up a good deal behind the Washington State Cougars when they played on Wednesday, losing 66-51. Forward Grant Newell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Huskies are now 10-8 while California sits at 3-14. Washington is 5-4 after wins this season, and California is 2-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against California.