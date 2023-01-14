Who's Playing
California @ Washington
Current Records: California 3-14; Washington 10-8
What to Know
The Washington Huskies won both of their matches against the California Golden Bears last season (64-55 and 84-61) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Washington and California will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while California will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Washington strolled past the Stanford Cardinal with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 86-69. Washington's center Braxton Meah looked sharp as he had 21 points along with nine rebounds and five blocks.
Meanwhile, the Golden Bears ended up a good deal behind the Washington State Cougars when they played on Wednesday, losing 66-51. Forward Grant Newell had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
The Huskies are now 10-8 while California sits at 3-14. Washington is 5-4 after wins this season, and California is 2-11 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against California.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Washington 84 vs. California 61
- Jan 12, 2022 - Washington 64 vs. California 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - Washington 62 vs. California 51
- Jan 09, 2021 - California 84 vs. Washington 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - Washington 87 vs. California 52
- Jan 11, 2020 - California 61 vs. Washington 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - California 76 vs. Washington 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Washington 71 vs. California 52
- Feb 24, 2018 - Washington 68 vs. California 51
- Jan 11, 2018 - Washington 66 vs. California 56
- Jan 12, 2017 - California 69 vs. Washington 59
- Feb 18, 2016 - California 78 vs. Washington 75