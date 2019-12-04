How to watch Washington vs. Eastern Washington: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 22 Washington (home) vs. Eastern Washington (away)

Current Records: Washington 6-1; Eastern Washington 4-2

What to Know

The #22 Washington Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Washington made easy work of the South Dakota Coyotes on Monday and carried off a 75-55 win. The Huskies got double-digit scores from four players: F Jaden McDaniels (20), F Isaiah Stewart (16), G Jamal Bey (14), and G Nahziah Carter (12).

As for Eastern Washington, Eastern Washington has more to be thankful for after their game against the Belmont Bruins. Eastern Washington got past Belmont with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 87-82.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 6-1 and the Eagles to 4-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 15-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

Washington have won both of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last five years.