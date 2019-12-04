How to watch Washington vs. Eastern Washington: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Washington vs. Eastern Washington basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Washington (home) vs. Eastern Washington (away)
Current Records: Washington 6-1; Eastern Washington 4-2
What to Know
The #22 Washington Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Washington made easy work of the South Dakota Coyotes on Monday and carried off a 75-55 win. The Huskies got double-digit scores from four players: F Jaden McDaniels (20), F Isaiah Stewart (16), G Jamal Bey (14), and G Nahziah Carter (12).
As for Eastern Washington, Eastern Washington has more to be thankful for after their game against the Belmont Bruins. Eastern Washington got past Belmont with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 87-82.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 15-point margin of victory. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Huskies to 6-1 and the Eagles to 4-2. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 15-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won both of the games they've played against Eastern Washington in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2018 - Washington 83 vs. Eastern Washington 59
- Nov 12, 2017 - Washington 79 vs. Eastern Washington 69
