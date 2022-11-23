Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Washington

Current Records: Fresno State 1-3; Washington 3-1

What to Know

The Washington Huskies will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Anaheim Convention Center.

Washington came up short against the California Baptist Lancers last week, falling 73-64. Guard PJ Fuller had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Fresno State came up short against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday, falling 61-52. Guard Jordan Campbell (14 points) and guard Jemarl Baker (12 points) were the top scorers for the Bulldogs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Huskies are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California

Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.21

Odds

The Huskies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.