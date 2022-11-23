Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Washington

Current Records: Fresno State 1-3; Washington 3-1

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Washington Huskies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Anaheim Convention Center.

Fresno State came up short against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday, falling 61-52. Guard Jordan Campbell (14 points) and guard Jemarl Baker (12 points) were the top scorers for the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Washington this past Thursday, but luck did not. They took a 73-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the California Baptist Lancers. One thing holding Washington back was the mediocre play of guard PJ Fuller, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes with.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California

Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.