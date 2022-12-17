Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Washington

Current Records: Idaho State 3-8; Washington 8-3

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bengals will be looking to get back in the win column.

Idaho State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies.

Meanwhile, Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cal Poly Mustangs on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 victory. Forward Keion Brooks Jr. took over for Washington, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 41% of their total).

Idaho State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Idaho State's loss took them down to 3-8 while Washington's win pulled them up to 8-3. On Tuesday the Huskies relied heavily on Brooks Jr., who had 30 points. It will be up to Idaho State's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 17-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.