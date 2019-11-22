How to watch Washington vs. Montana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Washington vs. Montana basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 25 Washington (home) vs. Montana (away)
Current Records: Washington 3-1; Montana 1-3
What to Know
The #25 Washington Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Montana Grizzlies at 11 p.m. ET on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington should still be riding high after a victory, while Montana will be looking to right the ship.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, Washington took down the Maine Black Bears 72-53. Washington F Isaiah Stewart looked sharp as he had 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Meanwhile, Montana needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 74-72.
The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against Montana when the teams last met two seasons ago, sneaking past 66-63. Will the Huskies repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 129
Series History
Washington have won both of the games they've played against Montana in the last five years.
- Dec 22, 2017 - Washington 66 vs. Montana 63
- Dec 12, 2015 - Washington 92 vs. Montana 62
