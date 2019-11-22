How to watch Washington vs. Montana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 25 Washington (home) vs. Montana (away)

Current Records: Washington 3-1; Montana 1-3

What to Know

The #25 Washington Huskies' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Montana Grizzlies at 11 p.m. ET on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington should still be riding high after a victory, while Montana will be looking to right the ship.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 23 turnovers, Washington took down the Maine Black Bears 72-53. Washington F Isaiah Stewart looked sharp as he had 16 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, Montana needed just a quick three to secure the win on Monday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 74-72.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Washington came out on top in a nail-biter against Montana when the teams last met two seasons ago, sneaking past 66-63. Will the Huskies repeat their success, or do the Grizzlies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 129

Series History

Washington have won both of the games they've played against Montana in the last five years.