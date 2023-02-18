Who's Playing
Oregon State @ Washington
Current Records: Oregon State 10-17; Washington 14-13
What to Know
The Oregon State Beavers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Washington Huskies at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 80-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Oregon State was forward Tyler Bilodeau (18 points).
Meanwhile, Washington escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Oregon Ducks by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Among those leading the charge for the Huskies was guard Keyon Menifield, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.
The Beavers got away with a 66-65 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.
- Dec 01, 2022 - Oregon State 66 vs. Washington 65
- Mar 05, 2022 - Washington 78 vs. Oregon State 67
- Jan 20, 2022 - Washington 82 vs. Oregon State 72
- Feb 04, 2021 - Oregon State 91 vs. Washington 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Washington 64 vs. Oregon State 56
- Mar 06, 2019 - Washington 81 vs. Oregon State 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Washington 79 vs. Oregon State 69
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oregon State 69 vs. Washington 66
- Mar 01, 2018 - Washington 79 vs. Oregon State 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Oregon State 97 vs. Washington 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - Washington 87 vs. Oregon State 61
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oregon State 82 vs. Washington 81