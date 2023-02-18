Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Washington

Current Records: Oregon State 10-17; Washington 14-13

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Washington Huskies at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while the Beavers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Oregon State and the Washington State Cougars on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Oregon State falling 80-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Oregon State was forward Tyler Bilodeau (18 points).

Meanwhile, Washington escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Oregon Ducks by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71. Among those leading the charge for the Huskies was guard Keyon Menifield, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Beavers got away with a 66-65 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. The rematch might be a little tougher for them since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Oregon State.