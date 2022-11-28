Who's Playing
Seattle @ Washington
Current Records: Seattle 5-0; Washington 4-1
What to Know
The Washington Huskies are 7-0 against the Seattle Redhawks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Huskies will be playing at home against Seattle at 10 p.m. ET.
Things were close when Washington and the Saint Mary's Gaels clashed this past Friday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64.
As for Seattle, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were fully in charge last week, breezing past Pacific Lutheran 89-53 at home.
Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.
Their wins bumped the Huskies to 4-1 and the Redhawks to 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Seattle clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Huskies are a 5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Washington have won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last eight years.
- Dec 18, 2021 - Washington 64 vs. Seattle 56
- Dec 09, 2020 - Washington 73 vs. Seattle 41
- Dec 17, 2019 - Washington 81 vs. Seattle 59
- Dec 09, 2018 - Washington 70 vs. Seattle 62
- Nov 24, 2017 - Washington 89 vs. Seattle 84
- Dec 22, 2016 - Washington 94 vs. Seattle 72
- Dec 22, 2015 - Washington 79 vs. Seattle 68