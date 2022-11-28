Who's Playing

Seattle @ Washington

Current Records: Seattle 5-0; Washington 4-1

What to Know

The Washington Huskies are 7-0 against the Seattle Redhawks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. The Huskies will be playing at home against Seattle at 10 p.m. ET.

Things were close when Washington and the Saint Mary's Gaels clashed this past Friday, but Washington ultimately edged out the opposition 68-64.

As for Seattle, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were fully in charge last week, breezing past Pacific Lutheran 89-53 at home.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

Their wins bumped the Huskies to 4-1 and the Redhawks to 5-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Washington and Seattle clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Huskies are a 5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington have won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last eight years.