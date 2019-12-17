How to watch Washington vs. Seattle: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Seattle @ No. 22 Washington

Current Records: Seattle 6-5; Washington 7-2

What to Know

The #22 Washington Huskies are 4-0 against the Seattle Redhawks since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Washington will be playing at home against Seattle at 11 p.m. ET. The Huskies will be hoping to build upon the 70-62 win they picked up against Seattle the last time they played in last December.

Washington came up short against the Gonzaga Bulldogs last week, falling 83-76. Washington got a solid performance out of F Isaiah Stewart, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks escaped with a win against the Portland Pilots by the margin of a single basket, 73-71. The Redhawks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Morgan Means, who had 18 points in addition to five boards, and G Delante Jones, who had 16 points along with six boards.

The Huskies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Huskies against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Seattle's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Washington's defeat dropped them down to 7-2. We'll see if the Redhawks can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 16-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Washington have won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last five years.