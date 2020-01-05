How to watch Washington vs. Southern California: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Southern California @ Washington

Current Records: Southern California 12-2; Washington 10-4

What to Know

The Southern California Trojans are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Washington Huskies at 10 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. USC is coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.

USC beat the Washington State Cougars 65-56 last week. F Onyeka Okongwu took over for the Trojans, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 12 boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Washington needed just a quick three to secure the win last Thursday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-64 to the UCLA Bruins. The losing side was boosted by F Isaiah Stewart, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five blocks.

USC isn't expected to pull this one out (Washington is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The odds have been favorable for the Trojans against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-0 ATS in away games but only 7-7 all in all.

The Trojans were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 78-75 to the Huskies. The defeat knocked the Trojans out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Huskies with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

Washington and Southern California both have four wins in their last eight games.