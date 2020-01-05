How to watch Washington vs. Southern California: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Washington vs. Southern California basketball game
Who's Playing
Southern California @ Washington
Current Records: Southern California 12-2; Washington 10-4
What to Know
The Southern California Trojans are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Washington Huskies at 10 p.m. ET at Alaska Airlines Arena. USC is coming into the matchup hot, having won six in a row.
USC beat the Washington State Cougars 65-56 last week. F Onyeka Okongwu took over for the Trojans, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 12 boards and three blocks.
Meanwhile, Washington needed just a quick three to secure the win last Thursday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-64 to the UCLA Bruins. The losing side was boosted by F Isaiah Stewart, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five blocks.
USC isn't expected to pull this one out (Washington is favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The odds have been favorable for the Trojans against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-0 ATS in away games but only 7-7 all in all.
The Trojans were close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in March of last year as they fell 78-75 to the Huskies. The defeat knocked the Trojans out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Huskies with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington and Southern California both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Washington 78 vs. Southern California 75
- Jan 30, 2019 - Washington 75 vs. Southern California 62
- Dec 29, 2017 - Washington 88 vs. Southern California 81
- Mar 08, 2017 - Southern California 78 vs. Washington 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - Southern California 74 vs. Washington 58
- Feb 01, 2017 - Southern California 82 vs. Washington 74
- Jan 30, 2016 - Southern California 98 vs. Washington 88
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 87 vs. Southern California 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan-Michigan State picks, preview
The No. 14 Spartans play host to the No. 12 Wolverines on CBS
-
Winners, losers in college hoops
The right call the Bulldogs made down the stretch to win at Memphis highlights our look at...
-
WVU's Huggins slams refs after KU loss
Huggins slammed the officials for lack of consistency making calls after a road loss to the...
-
No. 3 Kansas rallies vs. No. 16 WVU
The Jayhawks have never lost at home to West Virginia
-
No. 7 Louisville falls to No. 18 FSU
Louisville falls to 11-3 on the season, but has a promising schedule ahead in ACC play
-
Tempers flare late between Hoyas, Hall
The two teams had to be separated before tempers escalated further
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic