Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ Washington

Current Records: Utah Tech 1-1; Washington 2-0

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers will face off against the Washington Huskies on the road at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Trailblazers beat the Northridge Matadors 69-63 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Washington bagged a 75-67 victory over the North Florida Ospreys this past Friday. Washington relied on the efforts of center Franck Kepnang, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten boards, and guard Keyon Menifield, who had 21 points.

Utah Tech have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped Utah Tech to 1-1 and Washington to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 16-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.