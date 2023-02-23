Who's Playing

Eastern Washington @ Weber State

Current Records: Eastern Washington 21-7; Weber State 15-13

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Weber State and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Wildcats picked up a 65-57 victory over the Portland State Vikings this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Colorado Bears at home this past Saturday as they won 89-77.

The wins brought Weber State up to 15-13 and Eastern Washington to 21-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Weber State is 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.10%.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Weber State.