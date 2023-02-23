Who's Playing
Eastern Washington @ Weber State
Current Records: Eastern Washington 21-7; Weber State 15-13
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Weber State and the Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in a Big Sky battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Dee Events Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Wildcats picked up a 65-57 victory over the Portland State Vikings this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Colorado Bears at home this past Saturday as they won 89-77.
The wins brought Weber State up to 15-13 and Eastern Washington to 21-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Weber State is 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.1 on average. The Eagles' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the eighth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.10%.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Washington have won seven out of their last 12 games against Weber State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 71
- Feb 10, 2022 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 67
- Jan 31, 2022 - Weber State 90 vs. Eastern Washington 84
- Mar 07, 2020 - Eastern Washington 78 vs. Weber State 69
- Dec 28, 2019 - Eastern Washington 79 vs. Weber State 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Eastern Washington 80 vs. Weber State 77
- Dec 29, 2018 - Weber State 84 vs. Eastern Washington 72
- Feb 22, 2018 - Eastern Washington 75 vs. Weber State 70
- Mar 10, 2017 - Weber State 80 vs. Eastern Washington 72
- Feb 23, 2017 - Eastern Washington 82 vs. Weber State 72
- Jan 14, 2017 - Weber State 70 vs. Eastern Washington 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Weber State 79 vs. Eastern Washington 77