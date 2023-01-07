Who's Playing
Idaho State @ Weber State
Current Records: Idaho State 5-10; Weber State 7-8
What to Know
The Weber State Wildcats won both of their matches against the Idaho State Bengals last season (78-61 and 95-63) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Idaho State at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Dee Events Center. Weber State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
On Saturday, Weber State wrapped up 2022 with a 76-60 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Meanwhile, Idaho State beat the Northern Colorado Bears 90-83 on Saturday.
Weber State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 7-8 and the Bengals to 5-10. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Weber State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Weber State 95 vs. Idaho State 63
- Jan 17, 2022 - Weber State 78 vs. Idaho State 61
- Mar 02, 2020 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 68
- Mar 04, 2019 - Idaho State 78 vs. Weber State 74
- Jan 17, 2019 - Weber State 76 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 27, 2018 - Weber State 77 vs. Idaho State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Idaho State 62 vs. Weber State 60
- Jan 27, 2017 - Weber State 96 vs. Idaho State 74
- Jan 07, 2017 - Weber State 85 vs. Idaho State 73
- Jan 23, 2016 - Idaho State 69 vs. Weber State 68
- Jan 02, 2016 - Weber State 77 vs. Idaho State 56