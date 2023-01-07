Who's Playing

Idaho State @ Weber State

Current Records: Idaho State 5-10; Weber State 7-8

What to Know

The Weber State Wildcats won both of their matches against the Idaho State Bengals last season (78-61 and 95-63) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Wildcats have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Idaho State at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Dee Events Center. Weber State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Weber State wrapped up 2022 with a 76-60 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Meanwhile, Idaho State beat the Northern Colorado Bears 90-83 on Saturday.

Weber State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 7-8 and the Bengals to 5-10. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center -- Ogden, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Weber State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Idaho State.